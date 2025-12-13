Babysitter Became Too Sick To Continue Her Shift, But The Kids’ Mother Blamed Her For Leaving Early Anyway

Most babysitting jobs run on trust, communication, and a bit of flexibility.

So when one sitter suddenly fell ill and had to leave the gig early, she faced unexpected wrath from an entitled mother who thought she should just suffer through anyway.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to babysit for a woman again? There’s this woman I babysit for who lives down the street from me. Due to our schedules, I babysit for her on Mondays and Wednesdays. The other babysitter, who I’m friends with, babysits on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

From the start, she knew it was going to be an off day for her.

Sticking to the schedule, it was Wednesday. I was very stressed out and not in the best headspace. The kids were playing outside, and I was inside (where I could still see them) doing homework and studying. For some reason I wasn’t feeling good.

Then things went from bad to worse.

I was feeling dizzy, and my stomach was acting up. I threw up multiple times, and I could barely stand up. I called the woman and asked if she could come home because something was wrong and I needed to leave. She told me to try and hold on until the end of the day.

So finally she decided she needed to leave early, so she did her due diligence to arrange her replacement.

After like 15 minutes, I texted her telling her I needed to leave. I called the other babysitter and asked if she was free and if she could come over because I wasn’t feeling good, and she agreed. I could barely make it outside the house. My brother came to pick me up. I fell asleep as soon as I got home.

Turns out, the mother wasn’t pleased with her.

I woke up to missed calls and texts from the lady asking why I left. I called her back and told her that I couldn’t stay because I wasn’t feeling good. She said I didn’t sound sick and I could’ve held off until the end of the day. I said it didn’t sound like much to her, but I could barely make it to the car.

Finally, she’s fed up with the mother’s attitude and sticks up for herself.

I told her if she’s going to treat me like this, then I don’t want to babysit for her again, and I hung up on her. The other babysitter’s schedule is often filled on days she doesn’t babysit, so she couldn’t take those days that I babysat. I got lucky she came.

The mother softens a bit, but after her initial outburst, this babysitter isn’t sure she can trust her anymore.

She told me that she really needs someone to babysit on my days and that she can’t afford to lose me. I told her I needed time to think about it. I feel pretty bad, but I don’t want her to make me work if I clearly wasn’t able to do it. AITA here?

This mother definitely doesn’t sound like the most understanding client.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe losing this particular gig is a blessing in disguise.

A medical emergency is a perfectly reasonable excuse to leave a job early.

Would this mother really want a sick babysitter around her kids anyway?

This user urges this babysitter to set stronger boundaries next time.

She definitely wasn’t wrong for prioritizing her health over someone else’s unfair expectations.

Even the best babysitters have their limits.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.