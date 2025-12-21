Babysitter Learned Her Brother Used All The Internet Time, So They Decorated His Entire Bedroom With Teeny-Bopper Posters

Ahhhh, this story will bring a lot of people back in time…

To a time when you only had so much Internet time and then you were out of luck!

Check out how this Reddit user got even with their brother when he didn’t leave any Internet time for them.

Start now!

Use all the internet? Don’t worry, I will find something to occupy my time. “12 years ago when I was 17, I came home from a week away babysitting for my sister. It was school holidays so my brother had been home all week and left to spend a week at our dad’s. All I wanted to was come home and Skype my friends. This was a time before unlimited internet, and somehow he had used our full 80GB allotment before going away. And it didn’t renew for another 4 days.

Doh!

You better believe when I got home to no internet and no data, I was mad. I took revenge in the pettiest way I could think of. All my magazine posters I had saved up during my early teen years finally came in handy.

LOL.

I spent the next day covering his walls in One Direction, Justin Bieber and Twilight posters. I changed up his bedding and decorated his room how I saw fit. It took me over 6 hours to do the posters alone. He got home the following weekend and immediately tried to get me in trouble with our mum but she just laughed. The best part though, he couldn’t be bothered taking it down so his room stayed like that for weeks, until one night the giant One Direction poster fell down on him in his sleep. That morning, feeling defeated by my pettiness, he changed him room back. I have not felt that sort of satisfaction since.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This individual was impressed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And that final act…

Their brother didn’t like this revenge ONE BIT.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.