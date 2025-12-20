Babysitter’s Young Cousins Requested Soda Just Before Bedtime, So They Maliciously Complied And Gave It To Them In Tiny Cups

Kids can be pretty hilarious…sometimes.

And yes, this is one of those times, friends!

Check out how this Reddit user maliciously complied with their two young cousins that they were babysitting.

You want soda at bedtime? Fine. “I was babysitting my cousins who are 11 and 14. Being the “cool cousin,” I let them stay up an hour past bedtime playing Battle Wizards and they were hyped. Around the normal bedtime they started begging me for soda, which has caffeine. “Dude, no way, that has caffeine in it!” “Pleaaase? You can pour the cups for us!”

A ha!

A lightbulb went off in my head as I remember their parents’ fancy liqueur cups (like shot glasses but cups). Wickedly I had a change of heart. “Ok sure, I will get you some soda. Be right back.”

Cheers!

Cackling like the Grinch as I prepared their tiny cups. They were happy to get what they got and we had a little toast.”

Hey, at least they got a LITTLE BIT of soda, right?

