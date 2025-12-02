Boss Refused To Reimburse Employee For A Vacation He Demanded They Cancel, So They Took Him To Court And The Boss Lost Big Time

Well, this story sure escalated in a hurry…

Cancel my vacation with one week away. Expect to pay for my lost deposits and loss of tickets. “IT Information Technologies. MOS=Military occupational specialty (your job in the military – infantry, field artillery, human resources, etc. Before the military pendants come out, yes it gets more granular than that (there are multiple MOSs in the infantry, for example) but that’s the idea) SF = Special forces TS = Top Secret OPM = office of personnel management, the big “corporate” HR department for the military who love giving personnel files to foreign hackers I was working IT for a small law firm in DC that specialized in military law. As a firearms enthusiast, I got along with the combat MOS guys and regularly scored just below the SF guys for corporate range time. I decided to take my vacation time to do a 4-day survival course in another state (Montana) and a 3-day long-range marksman course with a week of couch time to recover.

One week before I go I am told I need to cancel my classes due to the network crashing because they did not upgrade when I told them to do so. I agreed but they needed to reimburse me for the cost of the trip. I send in the receipts amounting to about $3,000. To which they refused to pay. After some yelling, I was told well sue me, and you’re fired. Cue the Malicious Compliance… I packed up my desk and said my goodbyes.

I was leaving the whole network in shambles and due to the ability to find an IT guy to work for what I was paid and to have a TS clearance it took them close to a year to get a new network up and running. As per Federal law, I had to report the firing to the OPM. OPM came in and took the network due to being the only one with the proper clearance to work on it. Like Ron Popeil who always said, “but wait, there’s more”. I decided to call every person in the office as a potential witness to sue for wrongful termination and theft of wages. This meant he had to get outside counsel to represent himself in court.

I knew the founding partner was bleeding cash, but he said sue me. He moved the venue to a classified court due to the nature of the data in the case. He lost the case where I was awarded 50k, in lost wages and damages. 10k went to the lawyer. Last I heard the founding partner moved to Florida to work for a lawyer buddy he made when he was in the Navy.”

