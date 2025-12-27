Boyfriend Is Working Long Shifts And Paying All The Bills, But His Ungrateful Girlfriend Contributes Nothing And Wants More Money

Sometimes, the moment you realize a relationship won’t work is when the other person starts expecting a life they’re not willing to help build.

So, what would you do if your girlfriend made it clear that she wanted to be a “stay-at-home wife” but made it clear that she didn’t want any of the responsibilities that come along with it?

Would you stick it out and hope she changes her mind? Or would you consider breaking up with her?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s why.

AITAH for wanting to break up with my girlfriend for wanting to be provided for but doing nothing in return? I (26m) and my girlfriend (27f) have been living together for almost a year now. I have a full-time blue-collar job that calls for 12 hr shifts Monday-Thursday, and my girlfriend works retail about 2-3 days a week, 4-6 hr shifts. I cover all the bills, including groceries and gas, and I’ve recently been getting fed up with the house being left dirty 24-7. She told me before we got together that she wants to be provided for like a “traditional” housewife, but she doesn’t want kids or a job. She doesn’t clean besides loading the dishwasher, and I’ll admit I’ll leave a plate or cup around the house by accident after I get off work because I usually go to bed after I eat dinner (that I cook), and she’ll get furious about it. Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been getting fed up coming home to a dirty house and her sitting on the couch watching TikToks, so I brought it up to her that a provider needs a supporter, and she hasn’t really been supporting at all.

Now, he’s thinking about breaking up.

She immediately turned it around on me, saying I’m not a provider because I can’t afford to pay the bills AND pay for her nails, hair, clothes, etc. (I make six figures) I told her that that’s extra and that I’m keeping a roof over our head and dinner on our plates and still take her on dates and other activities, and she could use her own money on that if she felt the need to. Her argument was, “Well, you should want to keep your girlfriend pretty, right?” That’s when I immediately withdrew and have been contemplating breaking up. We get along, and there’s very good chemistry; however, all the feminist propaganda she’s been fed on TikTok from single, bitter women has been getting to her, and it’s causing her to have unrealistic expectations. AITA?

Yikes! There’s a lot to unpack in this situation.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer him.

This reader thinks the GF is an extremist.

For this person, he needs to find someone better.

Here’s a vocabulary lesson for him.

According to this reader, the girl is a red flag.

He needs to leave ASAP. She’s obviously not a good woman, and he can do so much better.

