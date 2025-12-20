Brother Snaps At His Sister For Saying His Wife “Has It Easy” With One Child, Then Tells Her That Having More Kids Doesn’t Excuse Being Rude

When a family dinner turned into a parenting competition, one brother had enough.

After his sister mocked his wife for only having one child, he finally told her that having more kids doesn’t make her a martyr—or give her a free pass to be disrespectful.

AITAH for telling my sister having more kids doesn’t mean she can act rude I (m30) have been married to my wife (f28) for 3 years. We have an almost 2 year old daughter together. My wife is an amazing mother, truly made to be a mama. She’s kind, gentle, nurturing, patient, playful. She’s a SAHM which is no easy job, she handles tantrums, crying, sick days, etc with such grace. I don’t know how she does it but she’s amazing.

My sister (f28) has 3 kids (ages 5, 4, and 13 months) she’s also a SAHM. I understand having more than 1 kid is a lot more stress. But my sister makes her having more kids everyone else problem. She always has something passive aggressive to say if my wife says something about being stressed or having a lot to do. She always talks about how easy it must be to have 1 kid to take care of. My sister and wife always got along great, until around my daughter’s 1st birthday. Then she started acting rude towards my wife and motherhood. Like my wife wasn’t really a mother because we only have 1 baby.

A few days ago at our weekly family dinner the topic of age gaps in kids/ siblings got brought up. My wife mentioned how we want to try and have a 3ish year age gap between our oldest and 2nd. My sister rolled her eyes, said that means a new baby will be here before she knows it and how having 2 isn’t like having one. She started saying something about my wife not being able to handle it because she tries to be a perfect mom and “good luck.”

That’s when I got mad, I told her just because she has 3 kids close in age and didnt get to experience only one for very long doesn’t mean she has to rude to women who experienced that for more than 11 months. She called me a huge AH and so did other family members. My wife thinks I could have handled it better. AITAH?

Reddit ruled NTA, agreeing that his sister’s comments were petty and condescending.

Most people agreed that he did a good job standing up for his wife.

This person suggests going low/no contact.

And this person says this is definitely a sister issue.

Having more kids might make life harder, but it doesn’t make you holier—especially at family dinner.

