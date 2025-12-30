Burger King Is Featuring A Limited Time “SpongeBob Krabby Patty,” And An Employee Shows The World That It Doesn’t Contain Pickles

SpongeBob Square Pants has been an iconic show for years, and one of the best things about it is the amazing Krabby Patty.

Well, if you want to try one, all you have to do is swing by Burger King, as they have a special promotional event where they are selling Krabby Patties.

One TikToker who works at Burger King decided to show the world how it is made. The quick video begins with the camera showing a very yellow bun, with the fun SpongeBob music playing in the background.

I’m not sure that bun looks edible to me.

The video continues to show the worker placing the meat on the bun, then the cheese, and even the ketchup. The description of the video says, “Our new SpongeBob SquarePants Burger is finally here!”

I’m sure a lot of people are very excited for this.

The video goes on to put on all the different toppings.

One thing, however, was missing.

There were no pickles!!!

I’m not sure if that was intentional or not, but there was a whole episode of the show about a customer who was upset that there were no pickles.

So maybe that is why?

TikTok/boss_ladyyyy28One other thing that some people noted was that they added onions, which are not included on a normal Krabby Patty in the show. With onions would be called a crying Johnny.

Whatever the case, this looks like a fun promotional item that a lot of people will absolutely love.

Hopefully it comes with a toy or something as well.

Check out the full video below to see the patty being made.

The people in the comments seem pretty excited.

LOL. Plankton can know how it’s made, but not what the patty or sauce is made of.

Exactly! They missed the pickles.

I guess this commenter is disappointed.

The best burger under the ocean, fins down!

