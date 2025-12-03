College Student Starts Noticing Her Roommate’s Towel Still Has The Tag On, So She Wonders If She’s Crossing A Line by Asking About Her Hygiene

One college freshman says she’s torn between concern and awkwardness after realizing her roommate might not have showered all semester.

AITAH if I (F18) ask my roommate (F17) if she showers? I (F18) am dorming at a public university in the US . My roommate and I did not know each other prior to the semester starting (through social media only). The dorm has separate rooms and common rooms, however roommates share a bathroom.

Since school has started, I have noticed that my roommate’s towel never moves and the tag is still on. I didn’t think anything of it until I noticed that she did start to smell, and that she uses body wipes. Whenever she uses the bathroom and I use it after, it smells afterward as well.

I like her a lot as a roommate and a friend, but I am genuinely curious and a little concerned if she is okay and is showering. AITAH if I ask her if she showers? This is not a trolling or joking post, I don’t know how to approach this situation.

Reddit users sympathized, saying hygiene talks are always uncomfortable but sometimes necessary.

Most advised approaching the conversation gently and framing it as concern rather than judgment.

