College Student’s Dad Expects Her To Miss Finals And Work For An Expensive Wedding Trip, But She Would Rather Stay Home

Family plans can sound exciting until the hidden expectations start creeping out from beneath the surface.

So when a college student is offered a semi-free international trip, the offer doesn’t exactly match the reality of her busy life.

But when her family refuses to understand her limitations, it puts her in a difficult position.

AITA For not wanting to go on a “free” vacation? So my (F21) dad (M51) and his girlfriend (F37) have offered my brother (M24) and I, and a family friend (F23), a semi-free trip to a wedding in Africa.

Meaning hotels, flights, and most meals will be provided by them, however we have to pay for visa and entry costs, wedding attire, as well as anything else we may want or need. I am very grateful for the opportunity, however I just don’t want to go.

She just doesn’t think she’s going to be able to make this trip work.

I can’t afford to pull out of what little savings I have for any costs, and it’s just not a place I’d like to go visit anytime soon. Especially when I’d have to take finals early, if my professors allow it, as well as miss work and be behind on bills. It’s also during my holiday break, and I selfishly want to spend as much break time as just that. If I do stay home, I’ll be essentially ridiculed for my decision. I’ll also have to take care of his girlfriend’s three geriatric dogs that all need medication plus two more dogs and two cats, which doesn’t sound like much break to me.

Her family isn’t understanding at all about her limitations.

My dad and his girlfriend have already guilt-tripped me multiple times to come with because it’s a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” and I have expressed multiple times I have no interest in attending. My dad and I got into a heated argument recently about my reluctance to go, and he turned around and called me ungrateful and entitled for not wanting to go on a free vacation. So AITA?

No one likes to feel pressured into doing something they don’t want to do.

