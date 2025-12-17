December 17, 2025 at 10:55 am

Comedian Said That MrBeast Apologized to Him After Initially Getting Angry About Being Ranked Below Him On A “Most Influential Creators” List

Celebrity culture is filled with all kinds of beefs between famous folks…and here’s another one for you to chew on!

A comedian named Caleb Hearon appeared on Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen YouTube show and they discussed the minor beef Hearon had with famous YouTuber MrBeast.

On the show, Scherer gave Hearon a cake that had the words “Sorry MrBeast” written on it in icing.

And there was a reason for this…

Rolling Stone put out a ranking of the “Most Influential Creators” and it appears that MrBeast wasn’t too thrilled that Hearon was ranked higher than him.

Mr. Beast tweeted, “According to this list, a guy with 1 million followers is more influential than me. What did I do to **** off The Rolling Stones?”

A note: MrBeast was referring to the magazine Rolling Stone, but he either messed up on purpose or made a mistake.

Scherer told Hearon, “We wanted to make it a little extra special for you. Caleb, you were recently named the sixth most influential creator in the world by Rolling Stone magazine. That is one spot higher than MrBeast, who then rage-tweeted that he couldn’t believe that a person with only one million followers was named more influential than him, and that The Rolling Stones were mad at him. So I know you’ve been in active peace talks.”

Hearon got a kick out of this and he told Scherer that he’d actually talked to MrBeast and things were cool between them.

The comedian said, “Yeah, that’s very cute. God love him. You know, he called me. Yeah, MrBeast called me and said, ‘I’m so sorry about that.’ He really did, he called.”

Hearon added, “He called me. He was so apologetic. I said, ‘I legitimately thought it was funny. I thought it was so funny, I laughed so hard. It meant nothing to me.'”

He then said, “By the way, he’s right.”

Here’s the video.

Well, we’re glad these two smoothed things over…

