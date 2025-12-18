Concerned Citizen Reported A Dangerous Tree Near A Playground, But His Wife Blames Him Because Now A Park Light Now Shines Into Their Home

Keeping the surroundings safe should be every community member’s priority.

This man was concerned about a damaged tree.

It was overhanging a playground where dozens of children, including his own, play every day.

So he decided to raise the issue online, and the tree was removed.

But his wife blames him because what he did also revealed a park light that now shines into his home.

AITA unsafe tree cut down now wife blames me for annoying light. We live directly across from a park that our child plays at daily. Recently, they trimmed all the trees and the hedges. In doing so, they removed limbs and bushes that somewhat obfuscated a light on the exterior of a bathroom in the park. The trimmers damaged a large oak tree whose branches provided most of the obstruction.

This man posted the incident on Nextdoor, explaining how dangerous it is for kids playing in the park.

This caused the two canopy sections to split vertically at the initial crotch of the trunk. Nearly to the ground of a 60-ft 30 to 40-year-old tree. One half of the split hangs over a play structure and sand pit that 30 kids a day, including our own toddler, use. I made a post on our local Nextdoor about it as it isn’t safe having half of a tree actively tearing itself apart above a kids playground.

Now, his wife blames him for his post because the tree that blocks the light shining on their house is now gone.

Apparently, someone either saw my post and notified the appropriate people. Or they were otherwise informed, as days later the tree was felled. Now, my wife is irritated that this light bulb is visible from our house. She blames me for the tree’s removal and new light ingress.

He’s annoyed at her for being more concerned about the light the the kids’ safety.

I’m annoyed that she’s more concerned with a light she doesn’t even see, as we already have blackout curtains. Than a kid being potentially crushed by thousands of pounds of tree. Meanwhile, as she’s complaining about it, I am laying on the floor actively working on fixing our squeaking dryer with a flashlight. The dryer is disassembled and I am diagnosing the issue.

Safety should always come before convenience.

