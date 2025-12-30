Construction Crew Thinks An Engineer-In-Training Is Entitled For Having A Private Toilet On The Job Site, But He Has A Serious Medical Issue

There are times when someone who thinks someone else is acting entitled is actually the one acting entitled, and that’s the case in this story.

Imagine needing your own private toilet at work due to medical issues. If your coworkers thought you were acting entitled, would you tell them your personal medical reasons for needing the toilet, or would you ignore their antics?

In this story, one person is in that situation. Let’s see how they handle it.

Trust me, you dont want your own toilet. So this happened when I was 23. I had recently started my job as an Engineer in Training (EIT) with a firm in the structural engineering department. My firm thought it was important for the new guys to have experience on site while our projects were being built as this helps us to understand what construction crews need to see on our plans, as well as getting an understanding of how to address issues that come up during construction. So I was working as an inspector on an overpass construction project.

I have world class IBS, and this had peaked when I was 23 to the point where I had to wear a diaper any time I was out of the hosue. This was considered a disability, and my firm had to provide me with my out porta john that I was the only who had a key for right outside of the job trailer. The construction crew HATED this, and I had so many snide comments and flak thrown my way for it. They thought I just thought I was too good to use the toilets provided for the crew. The lock on the porta john was cut off several times, and they replaced it with one I did not have the key for. This was really frustrating, but it was easy enough to get around.

This culminated with someone putting an eco block (a several thousand pound concrete block) in front of my toilet so I did not have access to it. During the safety meeting the next morning (these happened every morning) I stood up and told them about what someone had done (to general snickering), and then, and as I had stopped giving a care about what people thought about my issue, said “As soon as any of you have to wear a diaper at all times (I flashed the band of my diaper) then you can get your own toilet as well.” Dead silence.

Dont think I could have made these guys more uncomfortable than I did by admitting my incontinence. Never had an issue with anyone on the crew again after that. Got on new meds a few month later which helped immensly.

The crew seemed to have jumped to conclusions and clearly the wrong conclusions. OP was not thinking he was too good for the other toilets. He had a serious medical reason to have his own private toilet.

