Contractor’s Boss Wanted Lists Of Every Single Task He Did In A Day, So He Made Sure To Make The Lists As Detailed As Possible

Getting through the day to day at work is hard enough without your boss breathing down your neck.

How would you handle your boss not trusting your work ethic?

One guy shared his latest tactic to coping with this situation, and it ended up working in his favor.

Here’s what went down…

“I need to see a detailed list of what you’re doing all day!” No problem.

My work has been on my back all the sudden asking me what it is I’m working on all day and acting like I’m not doing anything.

I think the owner is freaking out because his stocks are going into the toilet and he voted for it.

The worst part is I’m a contractor, so I can work whatever hours I want and take off whenever I want as long as I meet deadlines, which I do.

Ruling contractors with an iron fist? Sounds like poor management.

I have been getting paid per project, but all the sudden they want to know every single task I do in detail.

No problem.

Ask and they shall receive!

So, I just spent 1.5 hours, 30% of my workday, on their dime to write the most detailed work report of my life.

It came out to at least a paragraph per day (some had two).

I hope that’s detailed enough for you, boss.

This boss is about to realize the devil is in the details.

