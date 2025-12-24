Cringe Mom Had To Upstage Her Pregnant Daughter At Her Gender Reveal Ceremony

I’m not gonna lie…

This is pretty cringeworthy!

A woman named Gianna posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she got upstaged at her baby’s gender reveal…

By her own mother!

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: your mom had to make your gender reveal about her.”

In the video, Gianna and her husband popped confetti sticks…and pink AND blue paper came out of the contraptions.

The crowd, as well as Gianna and her husband, seemed confused.

A few seconds later, Gianna’s mother who was standing nearby the couple popped a black balloon and pink confetti came flying out, letting the crowd know that her daughter and her son-in-law will be having a girl.

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “I was too happy at the fact it was a girl, though.”

Here’s the video.

In another video, Gianna showed the gender reveal from another angle and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Unfortunately, I had no idea that I wouldn’t be revealing my own daughter’s gender. Neither did anybody else.”

Wow…

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was disappointed.

And another TikTokker has an idea…

It sounds like her mom has a case of Main Character Syndrome!

