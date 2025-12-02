Customer Wearing A Yellow Hufflepuff Shirt Walked Into A Pet Store, But A Rude Lady Suddenly Screamed At Him And Mistook Him For A Parking Attendant

Some people assume the world is their personal customer-service desk.

This man was walking into a pet store wearing a yellow Hufflepuff shirt.

A “Karen” started yelling at her about a car blocking the parking lot exit.

The entitled lady seemed to think her shirt meant she worked there.

Read the full story below and find out what happened.

Pet store parking attendant?? I was walking into the pet store to get some dog food. I was wearing a yellow Hufflepuff shirt my husband bought me after he saw the new Harry Potter play on Broadway. It looks kind of like a badger in the shape of an “H.” Anyway, I guess that could be mistaken for a dog image?

This man noticed a mom in a SUV pulled up behind the car that was blocking the exit.

There was a car basically sitting in the exit to the street. I’m not sure if there was traffic and he was trying to turn left and taking a while. Who knows. Not important, really. SUV/soccer-mom/I-want-to-speak-to-the-manager-haircut/Karen pulls up behind said car. She notices me walking up to the entrance to the pet store.

The woman started yelling at him.

Karen rolls down her window and starts screeching: “Hey! Hey! This car won’t let me out of the parking lot.” I am totally confused and say, “Oh… well I parked over there!” I point in the opposite direction of the parking lot. The car in front of her pulls out. Karen says, “He’s leaving now.” Karen then leaves the parking lot.

Now, he’s confused as to why strangers would just start yelling at random people like that.

What the heck? Who rolls down their window and starts yelling at people? I didn’t realize until five minutes later that she may have thought I worked at the pet store because of my shirt. But even if I did work at the pet store, what could I possibly have done about the car in front of her? It was a relatively large shopping center. What a dumb jerk!

You can’t reason with someone who treats strangers like workers all the time.

