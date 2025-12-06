Dad Throws A Birthday Party For His Teenage Son, But The Boy’s Mom Is Upset That He Didn’t Invite The Half Brothers

Imagine throwing a birthday party for your teenage son at your house. If the boy had half siblings who were much younger, would you invite them to the party even if it meant having to see your ex, or would you let the birthday boy enjoy time with his friends?

In this story, one dad is in this situation, and he doesn’t invite the boy’s half brothers. Now, the boy’s mom is really upset and arguing that it’s not fair.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not inviting my son’s half brothers to his birthday? My oldest son’s mother and I are both married with children (we were never married to each other). I have a daughter and a second son, and she has two boys (in addition to the one we share). Our son is fifteen (just turned fifteen) and her boys are ten and eight. My daughter is eleven and my younger son is four, if that matters.

He describes his son’s birthday party.

For his fifteenth birthday my son had his four closest friends over. They hung out at the pool, ate pizza and ice cream and watched movies on the projector. The party was mostly outdoors. The party guests really only came inside to eat, do presents and go to the bathroom. I made sure the food was ready on time and provided light supervision, and my wife was inside with the younger kids.

He had several good reasons not to invite the boy’s half brothers.

Oldest’s mom is upset that her boys were not invited to their brother’s birthday party. She says I am trying to alienate our son from his brothers. I don’t think a ten and eight year old would have been a welcome addition to a pool party with a bunch of rowdy teenagers. I don’t think she would have approved of them seeing the movies the teens watched either. I also don’t think it’s my job to watch her kids and didn’t really want her at my house for ten hours.

It seems that none of the half siblings were really part of the party.

She says it’s unfair because my kids were at the party. Not really. Yes, I did let them eat pizza and ice cream but the teens were running in and out to grab slices. So this wasn’t a socializing moment. My kids got to give their brother presents, but that took ten minutes maybe? If that. They weren’t allowed outside during the party, so they weren’t part of the pool activities or the movie watching.

They do not see eye to eye on this situation.

My son’s mom still thinks my kids got an advantage over hers. I disagree. Also, she’s free to throw her own party. She said it’s not the same, well I don’t know what I’m supposed to do about that.

Yes, she is free to have her own party. He is not obligated to invite the half brothers. It sounds like the party was for his son’s friends mainly. None of the siblings were really part of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He didn’t do anything wrong.

It was a party with friends not family.

This is a good question. But I bet she didn’t have a party.

He had fun. That’s what matters.

She should just be happy her son enjoyed his birthday.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.