Daughter Felt Like Her Mom Was Playing Favorites With Her Brother, So She Talked To Her About It And The Chat Made Her Mom Cry

Being a teenager can be very difficult with emotions running wild and often causing hurt feelings.

What would you do if your mom seemed to be showing favoritism to your brother, but when you mentioned it, she cried and got upset, which made you upset?

That is what happened to the daughter in this story, and now the daughter feels bad for making her mom cry.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making my mom cry I’m 15f, I have a mom and an older brother.

My mom came home and she bought food and she called my brothers name that there’s food and didn’t call my name. I was just like oh why did you only call his name not mine?

Ok, no big deal.

My mom said said I was gonna call your name, but you just said that thing before she could say my name, which is fine I was just joking around I didn’t mind. Then there was mess on the floor. My mom asked me if I did it and I said no and asked my dad but not my brother.

It is starting to seem like the daughter is overly sensitive here.

It’s just the fact that she didn’t tell me there was food which I understand I guess she didn’t know I was awake. But so what about the fact that once there’s a mess, all of a sudden you wanna call me but not my brother?

Being a teenager can be difficult sometimes.

It just hurt me a bit and I just started crying . I went outside my room to wash my face and my dad saw me and asked me “why are you crying?” I just ignored him and went to wash my face. She waited until i was done then she called me to her room. I told her can we not do this right now, because I know she’s gonna start yelling at me and saying stuff.

This seems like a very reasonable explanation.

She was like I didn’t call your name because I didn’t know you’re awake and your brother was talking so I knew he was awake, so I told him there was food and you asked why I didn’t call you before I could tell you there was food. I told her she only called me when there was a mess and its always her first instinct to call my name but didn’t even bother asking my brother.

Is this really something to get upset about?

She said he was playing and talking to his friends so she didn’t wanna disturb him which I don’t get because she called told him there food but cant ask if he made a mess? She told me the way I think was hurting her because, sometimes I think that she favors him over me.

Mom is a little sensitive as well.

She said that she doesn’t and that she give 50-50 to both of you and she had tears in her eyes . Maybe I did something wrong or blew it out of proportion?

I feel bad for making her cry but I literally told her i didn’t want to speak to her and just leave me be because I’ll get over it soon because sometimes I cry over the dumbest things.

This is pretty textbook teenage drama. Mom didn’t do anything wrong in this case, and other than maybe overreacting, neither did the daughter.

Let’s see if the people in the comments agree.

Parenting is difficult.

Yeah, for sure.

This commenter thinks it is not the first time this has happened.

I don’t think mom or daughter were out of line.

Yeah, this all sounds pretty normal, and difficult.

Being a teenager is an emotional roller-coaster.

