Driver Had Been Scammed By One Customer Too Many Times, So He Decided To Put His Job On The Line And Take Action

One of the best things about customer service can be dealing with customers.

But one of the worst things about customer service can also be dealing with customers.

These individuals have the ability to make or break your day, as well as ultimately your success in your role, so when you run into the bad ones, you undoubtedly want to do your best to get out of the situation as quickly and smoothly as possible.

But when the food delivery driver in this story had to cope with a constantly complaining customer, they decided to take action.

Scamming customers When I worked at a pizza place, we had this lady who would order every week for delivery. When the driver would get there, she would look out the window but not come to the door. After a little while she would call the store and say she never got her food.

We would deliver her food again and she would say it was cold. When we would offer to bring her another one, she would say she didn’t want to wait and we could just compensate her by bringing her the remade pizza for free next week. She knew this is how we handled situations, and would do this every week without fail so she would forever get a free pizza.

I called her out next time she ordered. I told her she had three minutes to get to the door or we were leaving, and we would not be returning – and she will not be getting a free one next week. She was warned if she did it again I would flag her account as banned.

So of course she pulled the whole, “this isn’t how you treat customers!” I reminded her that customers pay for things, so she is not a customer, she is a scam artist. She costs us money, so we would benefit from banning her. She relented and continued to order weekly and behaved, thankfully.

Good on this delivery driver for standing up to this woman and teaching her a lesson.

It’s crazy that she was so entitled that she thought that this was okay – she either wasn’t considering the cost to the business she was ordering from, or she simply didn’t care.

What a horrible attitude.

These customers are making everyone else’s life miserable, all to save themselves a few dollars, or to get a ‘win’.

It’s horrible behavior, and it costs drivers and independent restaurants big, it’s completely unfair.

Good on him for standing up to her, and protecting the store he worked for.

