Delivery Driver Kept Pulling Up To Wealthy Customers’ Homes Expecting Common Decency, But Low Tips And Rampant Disrespect Exposed A Bigger Pattern

Money can buy comfort, status, and just about everything — except common decency.

For one delivery driver, wealthy homeowners, luxury cars, and triple-digit orders repeatedly come with tiny tips and even smaller respect.

Eventually, the pattern becomes almost impossible to ignore.

Read on for this Tale From The Pizza Guy.

Rich ppl who lowball on tips bother me for some reason. Imagine this: you pull up to a big house in the richest area in town. It’s a $100 order, three Range Rovers in the driveway, the owner’s wearing a nice Rolex watch, designer clothes, the whole nine.

The tip, on the other hand…

And they only tip you like $4–5. The worst part is that a lot of them treat you like you’re some simpleton who can barely comprehend basic words.

The attitude is a whole different story.

The amount of times I’ve pulled up to a rich person’s house and they talk to me like I’m 5 years old is actually insane. Had this one guy one time scream at me, calling me a leech when I handed him the receipt to sign because he saw the “Add tip” option. “You want a tip, go to college and get a real job,” like seriously, dude?

This delivery driver can’t help but shake their head at these people.

I feel like a lot of these people were either born into wealth or have been wealthy for so long that they completely forget what it feels like to be at the bottom. I don’t know, maybe I’m a whiny crybaby, but it just bothers me that rich people tend to be the worst tippers and the rudest customers.

It turns out money can’t buy you a conscience.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks there’s no excuse not to tip when you have plenty of money.

Why even bother being polite to customers who never return the kindness?

A customer may appear wealthy, but looks can be deceiving.

This delivery driver has a very similar view of rich customers.

With orders this big, the least these customers could do is pay proper appreciation to their delivery driver.

The money was there, but the manners sure weren’t.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.