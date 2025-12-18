Delivery Driver Received An Amazingly Generous Tip From A Regular Customer, So Driver Finally Had Enough Cash To See His Family For The Holidays

Kindness often has a way of showing up right when someone needs it most.

For one pizza delivery driver, it had been a rough year of barely making ends meet.

So when a regular customer handed him with an extra generous tip, it was just the gift he needed to get through the rest of the holiday season.

Read on for the whole story.

a tip from an og customer made my entire holiday I deliver to this gentleman once or twice a week at his corporate job, and he has always been great with the tip.

But one day, this regular customer was even more generous.

Today he handed me $40 on top of his usual 25% tip, and I broke down crying. His generosity has made it so I can afford the gas to go see my family for Christmas.

This driver couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tell this customer just how much it meant to him.

I texted him after the fact (never something I usually do, but felt like I should), and he was so nice and said, “Thank you for keeping me fed in 2020 and see you in 2021!” Just keeping that positive attitude has made my entire month.

This is a tale of kindness this delivery driver won’t soon forget.

I can finally get to see my family after 1 year and get a little gift for my love of 10 years. This will not be forgotten!! Thank you, corporate dude!!

Now that’s some holiday cheer.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts on this touching story.

It’s amazing how a simple act of kindness can turn someone’s whole year around.

You never know what someone else is going through, which is why it’s even more essential to always be kind.

Delivery people often have trouble making ends meet, no matter how excellent they are at their jobs.

It’s always affirming to be reminded that good people are still out there.

Now these are the types of stories the world needs more of.

A simple tip became a full-blown Christmas miracle for this delivery driver.

