Employee At A Grocery Store Thought One Customer Must Be Mentally Ill, But It Turned Out She Was Undercover Security

Imagine working at a grocery store when you see a customer acting rather strange. If they weren’t doing any harm, would you confront them or leave them alone?

In this story, one employee tries to offer this customer samples, but then she realizes she made a huge mistake.

Check out the full story.

Thought Whole Foods undercover security was a mentally ill shopper Years ago – I used to do food sampling demos through an independent company.

I often went to a particular Whole Foods that was rather small. During my 3 hour gig I would always see the same lady pushing her cart around with the same few items in it the entire time I was there.

The first time I saw her I invited her to try samples and she politely declined.

She misunderstood the situation.

I used to feel kinda bad for her and thought she prob had some kind of mental illness. I’m at a gig at a different Whole Foods and I invite a shopper to try a sample.

She comes up to me and very quietly tells me she’s security. I then see her several times during my shift pushing a cart of the same few groceries. Oh🙈

GEEZ! That sounds a bit embarrassing!

Guess it is true when they say don’t judge a book by its cover.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit have to say about this one.

That was an easy mistake to make.

