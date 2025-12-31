Employee Got Laid Off Because His Role Wasn’t Critical To Operations, But The Company Lost Three Clients In His Absence

Some companies would do anything to cut costs.

This employee was fired by his company, stating that he and his role were “expendable.” The entire department started fumbling without him, and he got the last laugh.

Read the full story below for more details.

Got laid off and told I was “expendable.” My entire department fell apart without me. My company did “restructuring” and let me go along with two others. During my exit, management said I was “good but not critical to operations.” Apparently, I was easily replaceable. I managed all the vendor relationships and project coordination for our department. Didn’t think it mattered to them. Within a month, things fell apart. Vendors were confused about contracts, deadlines got missed, and nobody knew who to call. A major contract got delayed because nobody knew how the systems worked. My former boss started calling me, asking for “advice.”

This employee was already working for another company that values him.

I was already consulting for one of our biggest vendors. They saw the chaos, asked if I’d work with them full time managing multiple client accounts. I’d be essentially doing the same work but for better pay and actually appreciated. Current company lost three contracts because of the fumbling. The vendor I’m now consulting with? They’re their second biggest revenue stream. Told my old boss, no thanks. Feels good knowing they made a mistake undervaluing me.

Who’s expendable now? Way to show them what you’re capable of.

Management never realizes the value of an employee until they’re gone.

