Employee Manages A Mexican Subsidiary And Gets Mocked For Speaking Spanish, So She Quits And Leaves Her Former Team Scrambling To Handle The Work

People love to downplay your work right up until they’re the ones stuck doing it.

So, what would you do if your coworkers kept mocking you for managing an entire foreign entity, questioned whether you even spoke the language required for your job, and treated your responsibilities like a joke?

Would you keep working there or would you quit?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this situation and decides to walk away.

Here’s how it all played out.

Quit my job after coworkers mocked me for managing our Mexico entity and speaking Spanish. I was the management and cost accounting controller for our Mexico subsidiary, so my job wasn’t “just making reports.” When you oversee a foreign entity, you’re checking whether costs make sense, whether there are red flags, and whether the company is exposed to risks like embezzlement or abuse of authority. That’s real internal control and risk management.

It’s no longer her problem.

But my team kept mocking me — saying things like, “Why do we even need someone who speaks Spanish?” or “Are you sure you actually speak Spanish?” One person even joked, “Have you tried *****?” It was ridiculous and toxic. I got so sick of it that I just quit. Let them handle the mess on their own. Sure, the company will survive, but at least I don’t have to watch that circus anymore.

