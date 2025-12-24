Employee Tried To Join The Office Meeting About The Thanksgiving Potluck, But She Felt Unwelcome. So She Decided Not To Bring Anything.

Workplace celebrations should make everyone feel included.

This woman realized her coworkers planned a potluck without actually involving her.

When she tried joining the conversation, she was brushed off.

So she decided not to bring anything to the office potluck.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not bringing anything to my office potluck? I work in a very small office of less than ten people in the South. Naturally, this week, we planned a potluck. It was notably for the day after Thanksgiving, via our messaging app with everyone. I will say that these initial plans were loose plans and nothing further about what to bring was discussed. This happens a lot where we loosely plan things and never follow through.

This woman joined the Thanksgiving meeting.

Sometime last week, they all hopped on a little impromptu conference call. The office has very thin walls, so I could hear them. I hopped up and ran into one of their offices because I heard them talking about our work Thanksgiving. I wanted to make sure I knew what was going on.

She felt unwelcome, so she quickly went out.

When I walked in, one of them said they were making plans. She was quickly cut off by another who said they were just asking a question. Okay, cool. I know when people don’t want me included.

She didn’t bring anything to the office potluck.

So flash forward to today, I know that our potluck is happening. I didn’t bring anything. This isn’t the first time this has happened. On my birthday, I was handed balloons that were half inflated. I was told a lovely story about how my boss couldn’t get anything on clearance for me. She said she just chose anything the Dollar General had.

Her husband thinks she’s overreacting.

Everyone else got decorated offices, a cake, and a present that they loved. My husband says I’m being a jerk, and they probably didn’t mean it like that. But I feel like I’m too old to be sitting at tables that clearly don’t want me there. So I guess I am the jerk. Or should I have stuck to my Southern hospitality?

Let’s read the responses of other people.

Some coworkers aren’t worth sharing food with.

