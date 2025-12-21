Employee Was Working For A Company For Six Years, But They Demanded All Employees Reapply For Their Positions At A Much Lower Salary

Companies should treat long-term employees with respect.

This woman has worked for six years building systems and training staff in her current company.

But management has suddenly decided to “restructure,” and employees need to reapply for their positions.

The twist? The posted salary is $8k less than what they’re earning!

Yikes! Would you reapply? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

My employer is making us reapply for our own jobs at a lower pay grade. Our company “restructured.” And now, existing employees have to formally reapply for positions. Same job, same responsibilities. But here’s the kicker: the posted salary is $8k less than what we’re currently making.

This woman is now competing against external candidates.

I’ve been there 6 years. Built entire systems, trained new staff, covered shifts constantly. Now, I’m competing against external candidates. And being told I need to “prove my value” at a rate that’s below what I was hired at.

She calls it wage theft.

They’re banking on people being too scared to leave or thinking this is normal. It’s not. This is wage theft with extra steps.

Never settle where your worth isn’t valued.

