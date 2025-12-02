Employee Worked At An Italian Restaurant With An Entitled Regular, So He And His Manager Found A Petty Way To Drive The Customer Away

Some customers can be too entitled… until their entitlement backfires on them.

This man worked at a small Italian restaurant that frequently dealt with one very demanding regular.

The customer once placed a massive order of various menu items.

This led to chaos and misunderstanding, so the staff decided to teach him a subtle yet unforgettable lesson.

Spaghetti regretti I worked at a small Italian joint that served pasta dishes and salads. Nothing too complicated. One of our regulars would come in and order a ton of food and eat it in the restaurant. He would also call, demanding we cater an event on the same day, starting only a few hours from the time he called.

This man’s manager would accommodate the request of their regular customer.

The manager was a pushover, and the guy was always accommodated. About three hours before an event, he called and placed a massive order for several dishes. Including our new spaghetti made with pancetta. The item was on the menu and clearly stated the ingredients.

The customer blew up on them after having an allergic reaction to their pancetta.

Turns out the guy was massively allergic to pork and ate enough of the spaghetti to get him quite sick. He did not know what pancetta was, apparently. The next time he visited, he absolutely blew up about it. He wanted a refund and free food and all these other things.

To spite the customer, his manager gave him more pancetta spaghetti.

The owner was in and absolutely blasted the dude, but did not ban him. The manager removed the spaghetti bolognese. And replaced it with the pancetta spaghetti, all to spite this guy. We returned to the original spaghetti after about a week because the guy stopped coming in.

The customer never came back.

He never went there again. And the pancetta is a special once or twice a year to make sure he doesn’t come back. Even though I don’t work there anymore, I get an email for the weekly specials. And I usually go once or twice to enjoy the pancetta spaghetti.

Revenge is best served with pancetta spaghetti.

