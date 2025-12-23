Employee Worked Sick In Freezing Weather, So His Boss Refused To Let Him Leave And That Pushed Him To His Breaking Point

Some workplaces expect employees to power through anything, even when they’re clearly falling apart.

One warehouse worker showed up sick in freezing temperatures and quickly learned just how little his well-being mattered to the people in charge.

So by the time his boss denied him the chance to go home, he realized this job valued boxes more than people.

Working while sick has got to be one of the worst feelings I’m pretty miserable right now unloading semi trailers for a warehouse. It’s 24 degrees Fahrenheit out, my throat feels like someone is scratching the heck out of it, I keep coughing to the point of throwing up, etc.

But when he shared how sick he was to his boss, it only revealed how little his health actually mattered.

Told my boss if I could leave early to go rest and he said, “Well it depends on the work load. We need people to unload trailers.” **** me I guess.

The employee is left with no other choice but to just keep working.

I have no PTO. Other people have already scheduled today off so I couldn’t schedule it off yesterday. Multi-billion dollar companies would rather employees be miserable, spreading illness, than have a good moral compass and let people go home.

This definitely doesn’t sound like the best place to work.

What did Reddit think?

Working any job while sick is rough, but especially one that requires manual labor.

It’s unbelievable how little some leaders care about their employees.

Working while sick also has other consequences.

Humans aren’t machines.

The message was loud and clear: the workload mattered, but his health didn’t.

No job is worth being treated this poorly.

