Entertainment Park Employee Had To Deal With An Annoying Parent Who Wouldn’t Stop Arguing Over Money, So They Refused To Let The Parent Go In

No one wants to be around grownups who act like kids in situations where they are supposed to act like grownups!

This entertainment park worker shares how a parent made the most unreasonable demand!

Check out the full story.

You are literally touching the sign that you think we don’t have. Howdy TFR. Second post, I work at an entertainment park. A given customer will walk through the front door, up to the front desk, pay for wristband(s) and enter the park.

This is where it gets a bit intense…

We get dozens of people an hour and we bring in stupid amounts of money. Because of this, we do hourly cash drops, and therefore cannot accept bills larger than 50. We even have a fancy little sign taped to the surface of the front desk that says so… Saturday afternoon, busiest time of the week. Sixty person line out the door. Scraggly Dad gets to the front with his child and we exchange the usual back and forth.

UH OH…

His total comes out to something like 17 dollars, and he drops a crumpled Benjamin on the counter. Me:”Sorry, sir. We cannot accept bills larger than $50.” SD:”You’re kidding me right? You people bring in thousands of dollars every day, and you can’t take a hundred?” Me:”I really can’t take it, it’s just policy”

It gets bad!

SD:”No, you’ll take my hundred, I know you have change. Just give me my wristband and my change” Pushes hundred closer Me:”Unfortunately due to our volume of income we have to drop register into the safe every hour, I couldn’t break your 100 even if there wasn’t a policy”. SD:”Look, kid (I’m 21 y/o, dude was 19, he had to sign a waiver and I saw his birthday) you have to break my hundred. You don’t have a sign, and I know you have change.” Reaches for wristband that I pulled out beforehand, I pull it back and he slams his palm on the table

That’s INSANE!

Me:”Sir as you can see here point to his HAND, which is covering the sign, we cannot accept your 100 dollar bill. It is policy, clearly stated, if you cannot pay then you’ll have to step out of line.” SD then sighs a big fat sigh, his cute little kid is completely oblivious and pulling on SD’s pant leg to get into the park (poor little guy). But wait, SD turns to the massive line of impatient people and yells at the top of his lungs “CAN ANYONE HERE BREAK A FREAKIN’ 100 DOLLAR BILL?!” His voice cracked and his son started crying.

That’s so creepy!

Everyone in line silently gives him one of these and SD finally grabs his 100, grabs his wailing kids wrist and leaves the park. While I was happy the dude left, and of course I felt bad for the kid, this is nowhere near any of the crazier parents that elicit our condolences. Still, what a rude guy.

GEEZ! That sounds like a lot of drama!

Why would people make such a huge deal out of a small issue?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how things work at his coffee shop.

This user played around with a similar rule at a gas station.

This guy shares a story from his workplace.

This user thinks it is very funny when customers argue with employees who can’t do anything about policies!

This user feels bad for the kid.

Someone’s being really creepy here!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.