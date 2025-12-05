Exhausted Brother Stops Buying Household Supplies After Doing All the Shopping, And His Freeloading Brother Learns The Hard Way When There’s No Toilet Paper Left For His Guest

Few things in life are more annoying than living with someone who’s lazy.

So, what would you do if your freeloading roommate ignored every chore, never did the shopping, and still expected the house to run itself?

Would you keep picking up the slack? Or would you temporarily stop buying things just to prove a point?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this situation and decides to teach a lesson.

Here’s what he did.

if you don’t buy things, don’t be surprised when there are none left At this time, I lived with my brother (more like he lived with me, or off me) Anyway, I was nice, and he was actually saying nasty stuff behind my back (which I did not know at the time) to my “mom,” so I had a lot of fights with her. Because she would always nag me, I still did most, if not all, the shopping without noticing. One day, I was just too tired and I really had had enough because I worked really far away (3h to 3H30 trip per day), so when I got home, almost every shop would be closed.

His brother could easily walk to the store on his way home.

My brother worked 2 minutes’ walk from my place, literally on the same street. So, he could go shopping on his lunch break or after work easily because we had shops nearby: 3 small supermarkets within a 5-minute walk, a bakery in front of the building, and a big supermarket 20 minutes by foot, 2 minutes by tram or train. Soooooo, I noticed we were running out of toilet paper, and IDK, I was just like, forget it. I had stocked the fridge and bought necessities, so I didn’t really need to go shopping.

His brother’s friend wanted to know where they kept the toilet paper.

I decided not to buy any because it would mean leaving work early or paying overpriced prices at the only small, convenient store nearby, which closed at midnight.

I know it was stupid, and maybe I should have done that with the food because it was not about revenge or anything, just me fed up. Well, the effect was way better than anticipated. He had a friend visiting for the weekend, and of course, why would he inform me, so I didn’t know. The guy is in the toilet and calls my brother to ask, “Where do you put the toilet paper?”

His brother and friend were both a little embarrassed.

My brother: “Where is the toilet paper?” Me: “Why do you ask me? The toilet paper has always been in the bathroom; it should be there. If it’s not there, that means there is none.” Normally, I would get embarrassed, but it was just hilarious. He was furious, but I pretended I didn’t know anything. He had to go buy some in a hurry, and his friend was embarrassed. It’s stupid, but man, did the friend pick the right time to come visit!

The whole situation sounds miserable. It’s time to sit his brother down and give him an ultimatum: do better or move out.

