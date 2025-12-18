Exhausted Man Refused To Help A Stranger Buy Items From A Store He Was Banned From, So The Guy Exploded In Anger And Shouted At Him From Across The Street

Some situations just feel sketchy and wrong from the start.

So, what would you do if a stranger shouted at you to buy something for them, then admitted they were banned from the store for cursing out the staff? Would you help so they stop yelling at you? Or would you trust your instincts and get out of there?

In the following story, one exhausted passerby finds himself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to help a random guy buy something from a store he’s banned from? I was walking home after a pretty rough day. As I was about to walk past a convenience store, a man (middle-aged) shouted at me from across the street, and he asked if I could use his money to buy him something from inside the store. I was too exhausted to deal with anything at this point in the day, so I told him, “I really need to be somewhere.” He got very angry and started calling me an ******* and being all like “**** you, man.”

After finding that out, there was no way he was going to help.

I turned back and asked, “Why can’t you get it yourself?” He then said, “I’m banned from the store because I cursed them!!” Honestly, after hearing that, there was no way I was going to get involved, so I just walked away while he continued to verbally harass me from outside the convenience store. I worried that if I had actually helped him get something, I would start getting involved in something I didn’t want to be. AITA?

Eek! This is one of those situations that no one likes to be in.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

He should’ve walked faster. In situations like this, the best thing to do is just stay out of it and walk away.

