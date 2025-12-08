Friend Grabs Girl’s Phone To Text Her Crush, But She Accidentally Breaks The Friend’s Phone When She Tries To Take It Back

If you accidentally broke a friend’s phone, would you pay for a new one?

A trip to the mall went downhill fast when one friend decided to “joke around” with another’s love life.

What started as harmless teasing turned into a dropped phone, a cracked screen, and a demand for $1,000 worth of “accountability.”

Read on for the story.

AITA for breaking my friend’s phone and refusing to pay for a new one? I (18f) am in a trio with two girls Mia (17f) and Addy (18f) (fake names) for around three years. Last Friday we all decided to go to the mall to just hang out. After a while of shopping and looking around we decided to go to the food court. While getting in line for food I was showing them a text message between me and a guy on Snapchat that I have been talking to for a while.

Mia thought it would be funny to take my phone from me and start texting the guy heart emojis which obviously freaked me out as I really liked the guy. I tried getting my phone back but in the process I accidentally made her drop her phone onto the floor. As she picked it up the phone screen was black with colored lines on it and would not turn on at all.

Mia and Addy collectively agreed that it was my fault and started saying how messed up it was for me to do that. Mia even said she was trying so hard to not break off our friendship due to what I did. Later on Mia texted me through her iPad how she expects me to pay for a new phone for her. And I replied telling her that I don’t think it’s my fault and that I wasn’t going too pay for a new one.

Now Mia and Addy are constantly bringing it up how I’m horrible for breaking Mia’s phone and how I should at least pay for a new one. AITA?

Reddit sided with the OP, agreeing that Mia brought it on herself. If you grab someone’s phone to mess with their messages, you can’t act shocked when karma hits the floor with it!

This person says they sound like terrible “friends.”

This person says Mia really learned a lesson here.

And this person says this was completely and utterly unacceptable on the “friend’s” part.

She wanted to play with someone else’s phone—and ended up playing herself instead.

