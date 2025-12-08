General Contractor Employee Wasn’t Given The Raise He Was Promised, So He Went Out And Found A New Job That Pays Him Double What He Was Making

You can just feel it in your bones when you know that it’s time to leave a job and move on to greener pastures.

This worker knew it and it ended up working out just fine for them!

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page.

Owners didn’t want to give me what I deserved, now they are about to lose a $3M contract because I resigned. “I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial general contractor. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience).

He worked hard.

I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry. Took my work home with me and studied on my own time to better myself. For that I was promoted to foreman. I was brought into take over a small project at a 12 building, 120 unit condo complex. It started small and the Board of Directors for the HOA told me they loved my professionalism, work ethic, and ability to complete projects on time, and under budget. We won a big contract because of that small project. That was 3 years ago. I have since taken over the job of foreman, superintendent, & project manager.

He does it all!

I do the billing, meetings with engineers and board members, scheduling, take off, material ordering, I even train the subs on application of new products because we didn’t have enough mid management. The project just passed $2.7 million. We got a bid request for another $3M job in the same complex. All the while the board of directors telling me how appreciative they are and how they’ve gone through 5 different contractors in the years before committing to my company because of my management and quality of work. This boosted my confidence and I went to the owners asking for the raise they promised me one year ago for my production. They told me “the experience you’re gaining is far more valuable” I said you’re right.

He did what was best for him.

I put my resume on public, got contacted by a headhunter, just accepted an offer this week for $80k a year salary, full benefits, 28 days PTO including holidays, in the office now ( no more working from the field full in my own truck), laptop, wifi in my truck for on the go billing when I visit the out of state projects, $80 per diem, 100% matching 401k for the first 3 years of my employment, quarterly bonus programs. The company I’m with now only pays me 40k and that’s it none of the above listed benefits. The final nail in the coffin was when the owners bragged about how much my project made in a company meeting and then denied me a Christmas bonus. I laid this offer on their desk Friday and watched their jaws hit the floor. I told the HoA board president of the project I’m running about my resignation when they couldn’t match my the offer.

He’s outta there!

His eyes got big and requested a meeting with the owners and expressed serious concern about moving forward with the new project without my involvement. They don’t have anyone to replace me and I’m not gonna lie, it feels good to hurt their pockets when I gave them everything I had for 6 years and only asked for the median project manager salary. **** those greedy jerks.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

And another Reddit user had a lot to say.

If you’re not getting paid what you’re worth, it’s time to hit the road!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.