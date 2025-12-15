Girlfriend Pretends To Be Nice To Her “Friend” Who Keeps Trying To Steal Her Boyfriend, But Wonders If That Makes Her Two-Faced

When one woman discovered that her so-called friend was not only gossiping behind her back but actively trying to sabotage her relationship, she decided to play nice on the surface while secretly cutting ties.

Now she’s questioning whether keeping up appearances makes her just as bad as the girl who’s been betraying her.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for being two faced towards my “friend” This started two months ago, my friend who we well call S gained a crush on my boyfriend. Now he is an amazing guy so I completely get it but her crush has gotten to the point where she has been trying to convince him that I am a bad person when he is struggling with emotions. This has happened on many occasions and it is truly stressful because I sometimes worry that it is going to get to a point where he will leave me because she has become too convincing.

Wow, is that manipulating or what?

She has managed to get my boyfriend to break up with me on many occasions so she has a chance with him. So recently after finding out that she has been telling people the stuff I trusted her to not tell, I have been two faced and only act nicely to her face but me and my boyfriend dislike her but remain “friends” with her. I do worry though that I am the bad person for this as I know that two wrongs don’t equal a right.

It’s hard not to, though.

Yesterday, I wanted to see if she would go tell my boyfriend what I had vented to her about so me and my boyfriend were telling each other what she said on both ends. Turns out she lied to my face saying she knew nothing (previously my boyfriend had vented to her saying how he believed I was distancing so therefore was acting off with me.) S then went and told him everything I was saying then told me she wouldn’t tell him anything while actively sending screenshots to him. I honestly feel betrayed even though I expect it as S has done this before. AITAH?

Reddit had her back, saying she’s not two-faced, she’s just protecting herself from a manipulative person.

Still, many urged her to drop the “friend” act entirely and cut S out for good.

This person has some true advice.

And this person says yes the friend stinks, but so does OP…

Sometimes smiling to your enemy’s face isn’t fake, it’s just the polite version of “stay out of my life.”

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.