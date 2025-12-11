Good Samaritan Flagged Down A Burning Hay Truck, But A Lady Ignored Safety Rules And Tried Driving Through The Blaze While Yelling At Him

Road safety should always come first, especially during emergencies.

This man witnessed an emergency that involved a truck carrying hay on fire.

While everyone evacuated safely and firefighters arrived, an entitled woman tried driving through the blaze.

She was arguing with everyone and even told him to “do your job” because she thought he was a cop.

Do I look like a cop to you? On my way back home today, I came across a trucker hauling hay. Somehow, a spark blasted out of their exhaust or the payload rubbed against it and started to ignite. There was a dump truck ahead of me and I flagged down the unaware trucker. I warned him he was about to tow an inferno.

This man noticed a lady driver who was trying to squeeze her way through the blocked road.

Everyone got out unharmed, 911 was called, and the fire department started to show up. No big deal except for the massive inferno that was blazing… until this psycho lady shows up. She blows past everyone on the road and flips us off for trying to slow her down. And then proceeds to try and squeeze past the inferno as the semi truck tires start to pop from the fire.

She started an argument, but eventually accepted that the blockage might last longer.

She then proceeds to get into an argument with three firefighters. Who now have to stop her from running over their hoses and tell her to turn around. This is what she tried to drive through. After finally accepting that the firefighters were not going to be moving anytime soon, this lady manages to make a 472-point turn to face the other way. And then accosts me as she drives past.

She then told him to “do his job” as she mistook him for a cop.

Psycho Lady: “Why don’t you do your job and properly shut down the road if it’s impassable!” Me: “That’s not my job, lady.” PL: “That’s what the police are supposed to do.” Me: “Do I look like a cop to you?” PL: “You’re wearing a brown jacket with patches!” Me: “You might want to actually read them.” Psycho Lady drives off.

Firetrucks are a real thing, lady.

