Grandfather Wants To Spend Alone Time With His 8-Month-Old Grandson, But His Wife Refused To Babysit For Free

AlTA for wanting some alone time with my youngest grandson even though my wife refused regular babysitting? My wife and I are both 48. When we were 40, our first grandchild was born via our oldest son. Our oldest grandson is now 8. My wife doesn’t work, so from ages 0–4, she babysat him while his parents went to work. Now she only babysits him during holiday breaks or summer vacation. Since he isn’t a toddler, listens well, and can entertain himself with a tablet or TV, it’s fairly easy for her.

Their youngest son expected the same treatment his brother got.

Our youngest son is 22 and has an 8-month-old son. When he was 2 months old, our youngest son seemed to expect my wife to babysit him just like she did with our oldest grandson. When she told him she was tired and didn’t want to babysit as much anymore, he was upset and brought up his brother and nephew, but then just dropped it. Since then, we haven’t had any alone time with our youngest grandson. His Wife quit her job to stay home until their child starts school. Even when my wife offers to babysit, they refuse.

Fed up, they confronted them.

We confronted them about it. Our youngest son said that we had “already refused” and being alone with their son counts as babysitting, so they didn’t see any reason to change anything. After that, he added that we acted like watching his son would be a burden, while his mom continues to watch his nephew from time to time, so he doesn’t want his family to rely on us.

They still won’t let it go.

It’s been five months now, and my wife feels hurt and left out. We’ve only seen our grandson when his mom or my son visits, and they never leave him alone with us. It really hurts. My wife just didn’t want to be a full-time babysitter again, and now it feels like we’re being punished for it. I’m not really sure what to do. AITA?

It sounds like their youngest son’s feelings are hurt, and for good reason.

