Grateful Church Goer Is Going Viral Because Her Wig Came Off While She Was Getting Baptized

Getting baptized can be a very important event in your life that can change many things.

When this TikToker got baptized, however, more changed than she wanted. Her wig slipped off in the water, and she had to catch it.

The video begins with her already in the muddy water, and the text reads, “When you are getting baptized where Jesus di,d and he makes everything new. Including your hairstyle.”

Too funny.

The video shows her being tilted back into the water, and when she comes up, her wig is half off.

She quickly grasps it to keep it in place.

While unexpected, she clearly has a good attitude about it.

In the description of the video, she wrote, “My wig came off and WHOOPTY DOO. Couldn’t worry about it.”

That’s right! There are more important things going on.

At least her baptism will be memorable.

At least her baptism will be memorable.



Here are some of the top comments from the video.

