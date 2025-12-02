Groom-To-Be Told His Best Friend Not To Bring Kids To His Wedding, So The Friend Decided To Back Out As Best Man Just Days Before The Ceremony

Each wedding has its own unique set of rules.

This man and his fiancée decided they didn’t want kids in their wedding.

But this setup didn’t sit well with his best friend and best man.

So, just days before the big day, his best man made a decision that brought tension to the couple.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for telling my best friend of 20 years (and best man) not to bring his children to my wedding I’m getting married on Saturday. My best friend and best man pulled out of participating in the ceremony. Because I told him he cannot bring his children, 3-year-old twins, to my wedding. It’s not just him. No one was allowed to bring kids, as the RSVP and invitations clearly outlined.

This man and his fiancée decided to have an adult-only wedding ceremony.

He has asked me several times over the last year or so, casually mentioning it and bringing it up. Every time, I’ve told him that I am not interested in having any children at the wedding. It’s a decision that my fiancée and I made. Because we don’t want anyone worrying about kids or kids getting into things while the adults are having fun.

He told his best man he could bring his child if he would be willing to pay for the extra cost.

Also, our venue charges extra and puts in special safety measures that cost more if kids are going to be on site. I told him he’s more than welcome to bring them if he’s willing to pay the extra money. But since he is not, they are not allowed to come.

His best man backed out 3 days before the wedding.

In an outrage three days before the wedding, he has pulled out of the ceremony completely. And kind of “left me at the altar.” Am I the one being unreasonable here?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

It’s a jerk move to pull out at the last minute, says this one.

Here’s a similar thought from this user.

Short and simple.

Yes, indeed.

And finally, here’s an honest opinion.

Guests should learn to respect wedding rules.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.