Groom-To-Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

by Liberty Canlas

Bride and groom with pumpkins on their heads taking a selfie

Reddit

Some people take Halloween too seriously.

This man and his fiancée’s favorite holiday is Halloween, so they decided to do their wedding on that day. However, his dad has a problem with the whole thing.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

WIBTA if I scheduled my wedding to be on Halloween?

My fiancée and I (both in our mid-20s) have been engaged for 3 years, and we have finally found the perfect idea for a day.

Initially, we wanted to get married on our anniversary, but that won’t be on a Saturday for years.

Then we notice it. Our favorite holiday is on a Saturday next year, and we could make a massive party of it.

We brushed the concept past a few friends, and they’re all generally excited about the premise.

That is, until one hangup.

A Halloween wedding was perfect until dad chimed in.

I got my love of Halloween and all things horror from my father. Halloween is basically Christmas to him.

Reaching out for thoughts, he told me that if my wedding is on Halloween, he would skip it.

He stated it’s unfair to get married on a traditional holiday, and that I was selfish for considering it.

Don’t get me wrong. My dad and I are tight and very rarely argue about anything.

But in this instance, he has made it clear that I would be crossing a line if we chose this date for our wedding.

So, would I be the jerk for planning my wedding on Halloween?

What’s a Halloween-obsessed couple to do?

Let’s read some replies of other readers.

This one puts things into perspective.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.23.27 PM Groom To Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

A user shares a related story.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.23.59 PM Groom To Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

Here’s a another valid point.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.24.58 PM Groom To Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

People understand the dad’s side.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.26.23 PM Groom To Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

And lastly, here’s something to consider.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 9.27.06 PM Groom To Be Was Planning A Halloween Wedding, But His Father Said He Would Skip It, Calling It Selfish and Unfair To Hold The Big Day On His Favorite Holiday

It’s your wedding date, your rules, but don’t expect others to bend.

