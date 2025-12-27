Guardian Lets Child’s Birthday Pass Without Alerting Her Biological Mom, So The Mother Confronts Her And Says She’s Sabotaging Their Relationship

It’s always funny how someone can make a mistake and still try to blame someone else.

What would you do if you were raising a child, and the biological parent who rarely reaches out suddenly blamed you for not reminding them of their own daughter’s birthday?

Would you take the blame? Or would you question why she needed help remembering it in the first place?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this situation and refuses to take responsibility.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for not reminding mom it was HER daughter’s birthday? I (30f) have had custody of my daughter’s half sister since she was 8 weeks old. Basically, my ex and I have two daughters. When we split in 2018, he got someone pregnant the following year in 2019. He ended up in prison, and the bio mom was/is an addict, so we all agreed I’d have custody so she could be raised with her sisters while mom got sober. Fast forward to this year, R turned 6, and we had a celebration and did the normal stuff. I didn’t post on social media about it until the next day.

Now, the mother is upset with her.

Bio mom messaged me, upset that I didn’t tell her that it was her child’s birthday, but she’s never called or shown up to any birthdays before, anyway. Never made a fuss about it, so we just kinda thought that’s what it was. 🤷🏽‍♀️ She didn’t ask to speak with her child or anything like that after I told her it wasn’t my place to remind her of her child’s birthday. She just said I’m a horrible person and is trying to keep them apart, which is far from the truth. I have facilitated visits, helped mom with rides, answered every call, and FaceTimed her, which she’s tried to make (which honestly is less than 20 calls and less than 10 visits in the last almost 6 years). AITA?

