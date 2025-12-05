Guests Got A Big Surprise When Elijah Wood Crashed A Hobbit-Themed Wedding

Most folks were be pretty upset if someone crashed their wedding…but not this time!

In a viral TikTok video, Hollywood star showed during a wedding ceremony when he was visiting a filming location from The Lord of the Rings in New Zealand.

Wood stood at the back of the ceremony at first and said, “Congratulations” to the happy couple.

The crowd got a big kick out of the surprise, and Wood ran up to the altar to take a selfie with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

The groom said, “Thank you so much for coming.”

Wood took a few photos and then was on his way!

The video’s caption reads, “POV: You’re getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding.”

How cool!

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer was impressed.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

What a great surprise for this couple!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.