December 5, 2025 at 2:47 am

Guests Got A Big Surprise When Elijah Wood Crashed A Hobbit-Themed Wedding

by Matthew Gilligan

elijah wood at a wedding

TikTok/@hobbitontours

Most folks were be pretty upset if someone crashed their wedding…but not this time!

In a viral TikTok video, Hollywood star showed during a wedding ceremony when he was visiting a filming location from The Lord of the Rings in New Zealand.

elijah wood at a wedding

TikTok/@hobbitontours

Wood stood at the back of the ceremony at first and said, “Congratulations” to the happy couple.

The crowd got a big kick out of the surprise, and Wood ran up to the altar to take a selfie with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

elijah wood crashing a wedding

TikTok/@hobbitontours

The groom said, “Thank you so much for coming.”

Wood took a few photos and then was on his way!

The video’s caption reads, “POV: You’re getting married in The Shire and an unexpected guest crashes your wedding.”

How cool!

elijah wood at a wedding

TikTok/@hobbitontours

Here’s the video.

@hobbitontours

An unforgettable wedding in The Shire… #hobbiton

♬ original sound – Hobbiton Movie Set

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.23.21 PM Guests Got A Big Surprise When Elijah Wood Crashed A Hobbit Themed Wedding

Another person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.23.34 PM Guests Got A Big Surprise When Elijah Wood Crashed A Hobbit Themed Wedding

And this TikTokker asked a question…

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.24.10 PM Guests Got A Big Surprise When Elijah Wood Crashed A Hobbit Themed Wedding

What a great surprise for this couple!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter