Guy Calls The Police On A Rude Construction Worker, But He Feels Bad Because The Guy Might Get In Trouble

Imagine watching a drunk construction worker accidentally damage an apartment building near your apartment. Would you mind your own business or call the police?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he calls the police. Now, he feels bad about it because the consequences for the construction worker might be pretty extreme.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA. getting construction worker arrested So this happened about 2 hours ago. Me and my fiancée were sitting in our apartment, when the construction crew and their forklift (one of the huge all terrain ones) and slams into an empty apartment balcony right next to our apartment. So I look and we see this guy chugging down a tall boy of Budweiser. And looking at his interior of the forklift, there was 4-5 empty cans.

The cops arrested him.

So I called the cops, and 4 units come out and when they get here guy wasn’t by forklift, asked me a few questions and were about to leave, when here comes the guy walking up drunker than hell carrying a gas can. They cuff and arrest him, and he calls me a complain on the way to the cop car. Turns out guy wasn’t in the country legally. And is likely getting deported now or so one of the other construction guys said. Now I do feel a little bad but with my fiancée being 7 months pregnant. I didn’t want the dude to try and move it and damage our apartment. So am I a jerk here?

It’s not his fault the construction guy was drinking while working. It’s too bad if he gets deported, but the guy needed to be more responsible and not give someone a reason to call the cops.

Sometimes, doing the right thing can feel wrong.