Gym Goer Saw A Gross Man Skip Washing His Hands After Using The Bathroom, So He Blocked The Exit With A Petty Hand-Drying Routine

Public bathrooms are already chaotic places, but nothing raises the stakes like someone neglecting to wash their hands.

So when one gym goer saw a guy try to leave the gym restroom without cleaning himself, he decided to intervene with pure, calculated pettiness.

What followed was a 30-second masterclass in passive-aggressive cleanliness.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Not wash your hands after peeing? You’ll have to wait to leave. Just at the gym working out, and as usual, I went to the toilet after to wash my hands since gyms are a good place to pick up all kinds of nasty bacteria and viruses (MRSA anyone?). Anyway, I went in and there was a guy peeing at the urinal. The sinks and paper towel dispenser where I was standing directly block the entrance/exit.

This guy would soon prove he didn’t care at all about cleanliness.

I was just beginning to get paper towels out to dry my hands when the guy zipped up and walked toward me, passing by the sinks. Cue pettiness.

This gym goer was about to make him regret it.

I began drying my hands with the thoroughness of a surgeon prepping for a life-or-death pediatric last-chance case. The guy began to move to one side hoping for an exit, and I ever so slightly shifted my weight so that side was smaller. And just as he moved to the other side, I finished drying and moved to that side to throw the towels away. Or so he thought. It was only a feint.

He was determined to slow this guy down at any cost.

I then shifted back to open the door using paper towels and then had to lean back yet again to throw them away. It probably only took 30 seconds, but it would’ve been faster for him to just wash his hands.

This kind of behavior really is a major issue.

And to the women reading this: I’d say at least 50% of guys don’t wash after peeing. And a considerable amount don’t wash after number 2 either. And to anyone who doesn’t bother washing and wonders why they get sick… Takes 20 seconds if you do it thoroughly. Less if not.

This is basic hygiene, people!

What did Reddit have to say?

Some people are just grosser than you could ever imagine.

Why not bring back public shaming?

It’s hard to watch other people forgo basic decency with little consequences.

And actually being forced to interact with these people? Forget about it.

Petty justice has never been so hygienic.

Public restrooms aren’t for the faint of heart.

