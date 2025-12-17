Have You Heard Of The Lying Game Trend? It’s A Ton Of Fun And You Can Play It Too!

The lying game is pretty simple, and it is a lot of fun. All you need is two people, an object to block each other’s view, and one item each to lie about.

Each person takes their item and tells the other one that they have something else (or they tell the truth). The other person has to ask questions to figure out if you are lying or not, and hopefully figure out what you actually have.

These TikTokers were playing it, and they started off the video with the girl on the right saying, “I have a Nixie Ginger Ale.”

Then the other girl says, “I brought a rolling pin.”

As the viewer, we can see that the girl on the left has a candle, and the one on the right does have a soda.

The girl on the right says, “Arlight, roll the rolling pin.”

The girl on the left rolls it on the table, and it honestly sounds just like a rolling pin to me.

Then the girl on the left says, “Tap your item.” She does, and of course, it sounds like a can of soda.

They go back and forth with some questions until the girl on the right says, “Open your can.”

Of course, she opens it ,and it sounds just the way it should.

TikTok/drinknixieThe girl on the left says, “I’m going to lock in that you are telling the truth.”

The girl on the right says, “I’m going to lock in that you’re lying, that you’re a dirty liar. I am guessing that it is a wooden candle.”

They then reveal what they had and who won.

Such a simple game, but it can be a lot of fun.

Watch the video for yourself to see exactly how it works.

@drinknixie Can you tell the girl on the right has never played before 💀 ♬ original sound – Drink Nixie

