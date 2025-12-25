Hubby Gave His Wife’s Coworker A Ride Home, But When He Asked Her To Walk A Block Due To A Road Being Closed, His Wife Said It Was Rude

Giving someone a ride home from work is very nice, but sometimes road closures or other things can make it difficult to get them right to their door.

What would you do if you were giving your wife’s coworker a ride home, but there was a parade, so you asked if you could drop her off a block away?

That is what happened to the husband in this story, but the wife said he was rude and should have found a way around the parade.

AITA? I tried to drop her off close as possible….. My wife called me rude last night when she asked me if we could take her co worker home.

This would be inconvenient.

She failed to give me details on where her co worker lived and her apartment was very difficult to get to due to the roads being blocked off from a major parade.

He did the best he could.

I was able to get close enough (about a block away) and her co worker didn’t even offer to just hop out the car and walk or even scooter because she had a scooter on her and I felt like I literally had to drop her off the front door.

This is a very reasonable request.

It made me feel frustrated and I asked her if she was willing to walk since it was a block ? And it literally doesn’t seem possible because the roads were blocked. My wife then said that it was rude and she felt embarrassed. AITA?

He was doing them a favor, and his wife was really overreacting.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

