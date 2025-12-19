Employee Was Trying To Help A Customer Get A TV To Their Car, But The Parking Lot Was Icy. So They Decided To Get Creative And Row The Whole Way In A Shopping Cart.

Everyone adores positive energy at work and this guy proves why he deserves to be successful!

Find out how this employee helped a customer load their new TV in their car in snowy weather.

An Icy Parking lot with Large Electronics. A few years ago we had some spots during the winter that were rough. This particular day working at a large electronics retail store was alright.

This is going somewhere…

It was raining, which meant we weren’t going to get snow finally. At least, not until the evening. During the times it was raining, an older couple came in (not way old possibly 60’s or so) looking for a brand new massive T.V. I was assigned the task to assist them, and they were overall extremely generous and nice. It was over all a very pleasant experience showing them televisions, how to mount and hook up components etc.

UH OH…

They eventually went the whole nine yards, by purchasing a Bose sound system with a massive entertainment system attached to a flat screen mount, and of course a Blu-Ray player. The entire endeavor was nearing $4,000. Graciously they paid for it, and were excited for taking all of these new things home. The TV was a 55 inch, and the entertainment center box was extremely heavy. I offered to carry it out to their car if he could bring it around front. As the husband began to walk out the door, he slipped and biffed it hard on the sidewalk. I noticed there was a little bit of snow falling (as it was later in the night) but didn’t think much of it.

That’s INSANE!

As I rushed out to help him, I too slipped and fell. I got up, helped the husband up and looked out onto the massive parking lot. The light glare showed me how the parking lot was now one massive sheet of ice from the rain.

Yikes!

Husband: Man I didn’t think it froze that quickly Me: Yeah that’s really insane…

That sounds crazy!

I began to contemplate how we are going to get this stuff out to his car. The lot was sparse as we’re nearing closing time. And his poor wife. She’d probably eat it hard. I helped the husband up as best as possible, and we both walked inside. My manager came over, and we began to discuss the situation. Manager: Looks like if you carry that stuff you’ll get workers comp and maybe die. Me: Thanks for your concern you’re like a father to me Manager: So, how are we going to get all of this crap out of here?

It gets funnier!

I looked over at one of the floor carts. Me: Dude…I need a long, hard object. Manager: Ha my wife says that to me sometimes too! Me: No stupid I need like a pole or something. Manager: Why? Me: I think I’m going to “row” a floor cart with some of his stuff out there.

That’s HILARIOUS!

Manager looks at me wide eyed, shakes his head, smiles, and gets me a 4 foot or so long PVC pipe. I first started with the heaviest object which was the couple’s entertainment center. I felt the weight would probably help me with traction. I knelt on the cart, placed the entertainment center on it, and began using the PVC Pipe to row it out to the customer’s car. He unlocked it using his remote after he saw me get there, while losing all control with his laughter.

No one expected that!

I crawled into his car, and from the back of his car I pulled the entertainment center in. I rowed back, and put the TV and Blu-Ray standing on the box’s side. This was tricky, as I had to row my slippery cart to his car while holding onto the TV. Thankfully I managed, and the customer graciously gave me the keys so I could drive his SUV to the front of the store for his wife and entertainment center. They both drove off laughing and extremely happy of the outcome. Needless to say, my manager was excited to see what lengths I’d go at to land a sale, even if it meant an icy death.

GEEZ! That’s a lot of dedication!

Who would have thought an employee could go that far for sales?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user loves the plot twist in this story!

This user thinks there was a better way to go about this situation.

This user finds this story hilarious.

This user is happy that people like this employee exist.

This user also has a better suggestion.

Someone’s being really helpful here!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.