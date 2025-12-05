Her Boyfriend Was Enjoying A Peaceful Walk In The Park By Himself, But A Teacher Mistook Him For A Student And Confronted Him About Loitering

Parks should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age.

This woman’s boyfriend was taking a walk at a nearby park when a teacher confronted him.

The teacher mistook him for a student and accused him of “loitering.”

He politely explained that he wasn’t a student, but the teacher insisted he shouldn’t be there.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Students are not allowed in the park My boyfriend works from home three days a week. Fortunately, our condo is relatively close to a mock-Tudor style park. This allows him to escape the house and laptop on lunch.

The park is located near a local Catholic school.

The park is built where an old seed house once was. It is complete with the old foundation feature, a man-made lake, a gazebo. And, a little ways off, a splash pad/playground for kids. In short, it is a nice place for a walk. It just so happens that this is also located near a local Catholic school.

This woman’s boyfriend was walking in the park when a teacher confronted him.

One day, he is taking a walk with his headphones in. He stopped when a woman decides to confront him. “You are not allowed here, you know you are loitering.” Confused, he asks for clarification. He is told that students are not allowed in the park and he needs to leave now.

Apparently, students were banned from going to the park.

As it turns out, this was a teacher from the school who saw him walking and decided to tell him off. It appears that students were banned from going to the park and gardens. While my boyfriend definitely has a young-looking face, he was dressed in business clothes and had ongoing scruff. Needless to say, if you took a look at him, you would know quite quickly this is not a teen.

He told the teacher that he wasn’t a high school student.

Being good-natured, he let her know that he was not a high school student. And did not attend the school in question. Thinking it was done, he went to continue his walk. Her response? “Well, you shouldn’t be here anyways.”

He cut his work short and decided to go home.

Seeing as he had to head home to get back to work, he decided to cut the walk short. And avoid any further confrontation. He has not since been bothered. So, I can only assume the teacher in question has decided her policing is better spent elsewhere.

Looking young can be both flattering and annoying.

