Her Husband Started Setting Dozens Of Alarms To Get Up For Work, So She Threatened To Divorce Him If He Didn’t Stop

When you are married to someone who has a different work schedule than you, it can cause some problems.

What would you do if your new husband had to get up a few hours earlier than you, but he set dozens of alarms and just hit snooze, so you were losing out on hours of sleep each morning?

That is what happened to the wife in this story. It’s making her feel insane!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my husband to stop setting alarms?

My husband and I have been married for four months. We get along great and this is the only problem in our marriage so far. He works a shift from 7:30 to 3:30 & I work a 9 to 5. We did spend about 3 to 5 nights a week together before this & he only started doing this within the last few months (after we got married and moved in together), which makes me feel even more insane.

That is a lot of alarms, but some people like getting up that way.

He sets alarms in 5-minute intervals from 6 AM to 7 AM. So that’s 12 alarms. But instead of turning them off when they go off, he hits the snooze button. Again and again and again.

This is absolutely excessive.

So there are 12 alarms snoozed maybe 3 times, meaning the phone is going off CONSTANTLY. Different alarm sounds, too!! One sounds like the foghorn from SpongeBob, one sounds like a party anthem, one is just really high-pitched blaring like a traditional alarm clock, etc.

She has every right to yell at him.

He gets upset with me because apparently I often yell at him to “turn it the heck off” without remembering later.

Right now we’re fighting because — and I DO 100% remember this — I told him, “You can set one alarm and snooze it twice, and if you can’t do that, I want a divorce.” Well, he did do that, and supposedly he “accidentally” slept through all three alarms & was late for work & his boss is mad at him.

What? How is he mad at her for this?

And he’s mad at me for not waking him. I was just trying to sleep before my own job. I told him it’s not my job to keep track of time and he’d better suck it up and learn to wake up because I’m not going to listen to 30 alarms in the morning.

This would drive me crazy.

I’m at my wits’ end and don’t understand what’s going on. As far as I know, he doesn’t have any medical conditions related to sleep. I told him maybe he needs to see a doctor and he says he doesn’t. AITA?

There is absolutely no reason for him to have so many alarms, especially if he doesn’t have a medical condition to contend with. If you can get up on the 100th alarm, you can do it on the 1st.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

This may be the solution.

LOL, It might actually teach him a lesson.

This heavy sleeper says what he is doing is extreme.

Yeah, he is just making things worse for himself.

Maybe extreme, but it is a good idea.

Grow up and get out of bed!

