Her Mom Told Her To Move Out And Sell The House Within A Month So This Woman Did, But Her Mom Was Still Upset Over Some Missing Pictures

Family and finances sometimes don’t mix smoothly.

This woman had lived in her mother’s house for years, even after her mom moved away with her boyfriend.

Her mom suddenly asked her to move out and sell the home within a month.

She did everything she said, except take a couple of pictures, which made her mom so disappointed with her.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA: Mom kicked me out at age 22 with no place to move into and got mad at me that I didn’t take simple pictures I (22F) just got kicked out of my mom’s (58F) house. After being told I had less than a month to clear out the home and find somewhere else to live. For context, I have lived in this house for nearly 16 years. Three of those years were after my mom moved out to live with her boyfriend (62M) several states away.

This woman was able to move out of the house with the help of her boyfriend.

I had my fair share of roommates and even went through a divorce during those three years. My mom told me on September 30th, 2025, that I had till the end of October to clear out the entire home and find a new place to live. I work two full-time jobs, so it was practically impossible for me to do everything on my own. I had the help of my wonderful boyfriend to guide me and help me through the whole process. It was exhausting, and I’m still very sore from all the heavy lifting. But I managed to clear out the house and find myself a place to live with my six cats.

Her mom asked her to take photos of the front and back of the signed title.

As of yesterday, October 29th, 2025, I signed the title of the house to the new owner and received the money in cash. My mom had asked me to take pictures of the front and back of the signed title. But I had forgotten in the moment since my boyfriend was already taking a video of the whole process. The signing, the counting of money, and the handshake after closing the sale were all recorded.

She told her mom she forgot to take pictures because she thought the video recording was enough.

My mom texted me this morning asking if I had gotten the pictures. And I told her I had forgotten because I didn’t realize the video wasn’t good enough for her to see that everything was signed. Now she’s not talking to me, and I think she’s mad over not getting two pictures. Even though she got several videos of everything else. So, AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this one.

She sounds toxic, says this person.

People are saying the same thing about her mother.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, no amount of effort is enough to please everyone.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.