Her Mom’s New Boyfriend Made A Comment About Her Life, So This Woman Tried To Set A Limit On How Often He Can Spend Time At Their House

Some people feel too at home in other people’s homes.

This woman has had enough of her mom’s new boyfriend always sleeping over their house and making comments about things that don’t concern him.

So she told her mom that the boyfriend can only stay over a maximum of 3 nights per week.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for setting a limit on how often my mom’s boyfriend can sleep over? My brother (26M), our mom (51F), and I (28M) bought a house together in January. Just to preface, we’re all on the deed so we all have a right to enjoy/use the property. Things were okay until my mom and I had a falling out, we are no longer on speaking terms. My mom is the type of person who can’t have any downtime between relationships and has zero personality outside of them. She started dating a new guy a month after she broke it off with her fiancée. He seemed nice at first, and she only had him over a couple of nights a week. Since then, he’s slowly been spending more and more time here, now consistently sleeping over 6 days a week. Our home is very small: it’s technically a 2-bedroom with an “office” that’s big enough to be a 3rd bedroom for someone who doesn’t spend a lot of time there. My mom likes to hang out in the living room so it wasn’t a big deal to her. My mom and I got into an argument about bills last week, and her boyfriend finally decided to get involved. He had a lot to say about me and my lifestyle choices, so I no longer feel comfortable having him in my home.

I sent a text to my mom stating that overnight guests are allowed a maximum of 3 nights per week, and reminded her that any one person has the right to force the sale of the home through partition. I feel like I’m not wrong here. Is it unreasonable to get upset about this? They hang out in the living room literally all night every night. They will fall asleep out there and not get up until 2 am. I work until 8 pm every night, so I’m typically up later than them, and I find it uncomfortable having to walk past them constantly and basically pretending they don’t exist as we’re not on speaking terms. And honestly, it’s my house! I shouldn’t have to put up with some stranger who’s known me for 6 months, thinking he has some sort of say on how I live my life. There are other things too, like the fact that they get up at 5 am every day, have full-on loud conversations with music blasting. I’m a light sleeper due to some chronic pain issues, so this just makes it so much worse.

