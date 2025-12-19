Her Mother-in-law Has A History Of Poor Decisions, So She Doesn’t Want To Support Her New Relationship With A Much Younger Man

Some adults simply have poor judgment.

AITA for not supporting my MIL because she is dating someone younger than me ? My husband and I have been supporting his mother through her separation last year. This included helping her with debts, finding a new apartment, having her on our phone bill and so on. This added some stress on our relationship, especially with my husband who is her son. We learned about the debts and were just surprised by the amount considering her ex has been paying for food and the rent. She leased a fancy electric new car even when she was already in debt.

Plus, she gave tons of stuff to our daughter even when we told her not to. She got mad as well because she could not buy chocolate for our daughter when it was Easter. We were at my parents at the time and they were the ones offering a small chocolate and we don’t want to spoil her with sugar. When we told her “no,” she went on about us spoiling her last joy, because she is alone and sad and that is her only pleasure. But in the end, it’s our kid and we decide about the food. Then, on top of that, there was a recent incident where she was online dating and we were the ones to tell her that it was a scam. She also sent pictures of our daughter to that scammer as well, and she lied to us about it. My husband was legit mad and the tone escalated. So fast forward to now.

She dates someone else from work and that person is way younger than us. He is 32 and she is 61. Are we the jerks for not wanting to meet him yet? After this whole year of dealing with her stuff we are kind of tired. But that guy could be super fine but we don’t want to make the effort to meet him. Are we the jerks?

